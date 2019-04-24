|
La ROSA
JOHN J., SR.
April 14, 2019. Devoted husband of the late Jeanne; beloved father of Rev. John La Rosa, Pastor of St. Bartholomew's Church, Phila. and dear brother of Grace Hafer. Family and friends are invited to gather on Saturday, April 27th, from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M., St. Bartholomew Church (Harbison and Cheltenham Aves.). Funeral Mass will begin 10:30 A.M. Interment will be held privately in Washington Crossing National Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Bartholomew Church are appre-ciated. Arrangements entrusted to
John J. Barnes, Supvr.
