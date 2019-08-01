|
|
MORESI
ROSALIE "GRAMS" (nee Faillace)
Age 80, July 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles Moresi. Devoted mother of Donna (Vincent) Ferraro, Charles Moresi and Rosalie (Anthony) Patrone. Loving grandmother of Anthony, Vincent and Clarke. Dear sister of Irene Tasca and Anthony (Susan) Faillace. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Saturday morning Aug. 3rd, 8 to 10 A.M. VINCENT GANGEMI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2232-40 S. Broad St. (at Wolf St.) Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. at St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Ent. Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in Rosalie's memory.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 1, 2019