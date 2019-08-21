|
|
DeMARCHIS
ROSALYN "Roz" (nee Ritto)
Age 97, of Glen Mills, PA, on August 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ernest J. "Ernie" DeMarchis; loving mother of Denise Mattei (Robert), Renee McGillian (Joe), and Ernest J. DeMarchis, II (Donna); adoring grandmother of Robert, Joseph, Alana, Andrew, E.J., and Danielle; dear sister of Marianne Abrams; predeceased by 4 siblings; also survived by 7 great-grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation 8:30-9:30 A.M. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000 followed by her Funeral Mass 10 A.M. at SS Simon & Jude Church, 8 Cavanaugh Court, West Chester, PA 19382. Entombment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribu-tions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 21, 2019