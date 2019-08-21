Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
610-431-9000
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
SS Simon & Jude Church
8 Cavanaugh Court
West Chester, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROSALYN DeMARCHIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSALYN "Roz" (Ritto) DeMARCHIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROSALYN "Roz" (Ritto) DeMARCHIS Notice
DeMARCHIS
ROSALYN "Roz" (nee Ritto)


Age 97, of Glen Mills, PA, on August 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ernest J. "Ernie" DeMarchis; loving mother of Denise Mattei (Robert), Renee McGillian (Joe), and Ernest J. DeMarchis, II (Donna); adoring grandmother of Robert, Joseph, Alana, Andrew, E.J., and Danielle; dear sister of Marianne Abrams; predeceased by 4 siblings; also survived by 7 great-grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation 8:30-9:30 A.M. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000 followed by her Funeral Mass 10 A.M. at SS Simon & Jude Church, 8 Cavanaugh Court, West Chester, PA 19382. Entombment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribu-tions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, would be appreciated.

Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROSALYN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donohue Funeral Home
Download Now