ROSAMUND McALEE

ROSAMUND McALEE Notice
McALEE
ROSAMUND
Passed away on Sept. 24, 2019. Daughter of the late Lawrence D. and Marie (nee Schmidt) McAlee. Loving sister of Lawrence (Dorothy), Marianne (Gregory) Zoltowski, Daniel (Rita), Judith and Edmond McAlee. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 430 Valleybrook Rd, Glen Mills, PA 19342 where friends may call from 9:30 A.M. Tuesday at the Church. Inter-ment SS. Peter & Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers family prefers contributions to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 5300 Chester Ave, Phila, PA 19143.

www.loganfuneralhomes.com

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 27, 2019
