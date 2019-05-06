Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
ROSANNA (Gilgore) LICHTENSTEIN

On May 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jack Lichtenstein; Loving mother of Dr. Sheri David Kaplan (and the late Steven) and Gay Seidman (Dr. David); Devoted grandmother of Jon (Robyn) Seidman, Dr. Matthew (Michelle) David, Dr. Ryan (Dr. Hiroko) David, Rebecca (Chris) Savage and Blake (Mallory) Seidman. Also survived by 6 great-grandsons. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services, Tuesday 1 P.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second Street Pike, Southampton, PA. Interment Roosevelt Mem. Park. Shiva will be observed at the home of Gay and David Seidman Tuesday following Interment and Wednesday from 10 A.M. - 8 P.M. Contributions in her memory may be made to Old York Road Temple-Beth Am, 971 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001 or Ort America, 75 Madden Ln., 10th Floor, New York, NY 10038.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on May 6, 2019
