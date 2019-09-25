Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
6835 Ridge Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
215-482-5200
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
St. Joseph Villa
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Joseph Villa
ROSE ANDREA LOUGHERY


1951 - 2019
ROSE ANDREA LOUGHERY Notice
S. ROSE ANDREA
LOUGHERY SSJ
Formerly Cynthia R. Loughery, Sept. 22, 2019, age 67. Daughter of the late Thomas and Elizabeth Loughery. Sister of Andrea Chernekoff (Art), and Rosemary Loughery (Susan Claypoole). Also survived by a niece, a nephew, grand nieces and members of her Congregation The Sisters of St. Joseph. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to call Thursday 1:30 P.M. followed by Funeral Mass 3 P.M. at St. Joseph Villa. Int. private. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown, PA 19031.

KOLLER FUNERAL HOME
Share condolences at
www.kollerfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 25, 2019
