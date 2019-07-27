Home

ROSE "RONNIE" (Einhorn) BAER

ROSE "RONNIE" (Einhorn) BAER Notice
BAER
ROSE "RONNIE" (nee Einhorn)
Age 97, on Friday, July 26, 2019. Preceded by beloved husband Daniel; Survived by four children: Arlene (Elliot) Stone, Stephen (Nancy Baron-Baer) Baer, Debra (Stan) Lynch and Brent (Mali) Baer; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren. Funeral on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Congregation B'nai Jacob, Starr and Manavon Streets, Phoenixville, PA 19460. Shiva will be held at the home of Stephen Baer and Nancy Baron-Baer. Contributions may be made to Congregation B'nai Jacob or Abramson Senior Care, 1425 Horsham Rd., North Wales, PA 19454.
Published on Philly.com on July 27, 2019
