BRISCELLA
ROSE (nee Valecce)
On Nov. 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Rose will be missed by her loving sisters and brother; along with her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Monday from 10 A.M. until her 11:30 Funeral Mass at Resurrection Church, 2000 Shelmire St. at Castor Ave. Int. Washington Crossing Veteran's Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to Mother of Divine Grace School.
CASSIZZI F.H., 215-425-0978
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 30, 2019