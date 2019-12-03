Home

ROSE C. (Di Renzo) CARDULLO Notice
CARDULLO
ROSE C. (nee Di Renzo)


On November 30, 2019, age 98. Wife of the late Anthony; mother of Stephen (Deborah), Ronald (Paula) and Karen; grandmother of Kristin (Phil) Saunders, Amber, Christopher, Timothy and Erica (Thomas) Kay; great-grandmother of Anthony, Paul, Grayson, Gemma and Lana.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Saturday, after 9 A.M., at Holy Innocents Church, 1337 E. Hunting Park Ave. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Family appreciates memorial contributions to the Philadelphia Protestant Home Benevolent Fund, 6500 Tabor Ave., Phila., PA 19111. Services by GUCKIN FUNERAL HOME Inc., 1419 E. Hunting Park Ave., 215-743-7256.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 3, 2019
