CASTAGNA
ROSE (nee Alessandro)
Of Clifton Hts., formerly of Yeadon, PA, passed away on October 12, 2019, at the age of 89. Beloved wife of Vincent M. "Jim" Castagna. Loving mother of Jim (Diane) Castagna, Mary Ann (Joe) Driscoll and Regina G. (Ken) Gabriel. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Sister of Jean Fulginiti and the late Ralph and Edward Alessandro. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Thursday, Oct. 17th at St. Louis Church, 221 W. Cobbs Creek Pkwy, Yeadon, PA 19050 where friends may call 9 - 10:20 A.M. at the Church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers family request contri-butions be made to the Alheimers Assoc. of Delaware Valley, 399 Market St. #102, Phila, PA 19106 www.alz.org.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 15, 2019