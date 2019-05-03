|
CONICELLI
ROSE (nee Parisano)
April 29, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Carmen J., Sr. Beloved mother of Carmen J., Jr. (Patricia), Michael A. (Rosemary), Henry J. "Hank" (Angela) and Gerard A. (Victoria) Conicelli. Also survived by 8 loving grand-children, 5 great-grandchildren and countless loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING MONDAY 8:30 A.M. at The Annunciation B.V.M. Church, 10th and Dickinson Sts., followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contri-butions be made in her memory to Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
