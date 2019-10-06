Home

Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Maternity B.V.M. Church
9220 Old Bustleton Ave
Phila, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Maternity B.V.M. Church
9220 Old Bustleton Ave
Phila, PA
View Map
ROSE DiSTEFANO

ROSE DiSTEFANO Notice
DiSTEFANO
ROSE
of Phila. passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019. She was 93 yrs. old. Rose was a homemaker. Loving sister of Philomena Barton and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Visitation, Friday from 9:00 to 10 A.M. at Maternity B.V.M. Church, 9220 Old Bustleton Ave, Phila., PA 19115, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 10 A.M. Rite of Committal Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her memory may be made to Maternity B.V.M. Church at the above address.

www.tomlinsonfh.com

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 6, 2019
