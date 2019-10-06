|
DiSTEFANO
ROSE
of Phila. passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019. She was 93 yrs. old. Rose was a homemaker. Loving sister of Philomena Barton and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Visitation, Friday from 9:00 to 10 A.M. at Maternity B.V.M. Church, 9220 Old Bustleton Ave, Phila., PA 19115, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 10 A.M. Rite of Committal Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her memory may be made to Maternity B.V.M. Church at the above address.
