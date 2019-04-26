|
S. ROSE EDWARD
CARLIN, SSJ
AGNES CARLIN
April 22, 2019, age 86. Daughter of the late Bernard and Rose Carlin, sister of S. Ann Bernard, SSJ and Rita Kenny; also survived by nieces, nephews and members of her congregation, the Sisters of St. Joseph. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Monday 1:30 P.M. followed by Funeral Mass 3 P.M. at St. Joseph Villa. Interment Villa Cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown, PA 19031.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 26, 2019