Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
6835 Ridge Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
215-482-5200
April 22, 2019, age 86. Daughter of the late Bernard and Rose Carlin, sister of S. Ann Bernard, SSJ and Rita Kenny; also survived by nieces, nephews and members of her congregation, the Sisters of St. Joseph. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Monday 1:30 P.M. followed by Funeral Mass 3 P.M. at St. Joseph Villa. Interment Villa Cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown, PA 19031.

KOLLER FUNERAL HOME
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 26, 2019
