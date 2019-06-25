|
GEROLAMO
ROSE ELISA (nee DiSandro)
Of Wayne, Pa passed away June 19, 2019. She was predeceased by Frank - her husband of 66 years. Rose is also the mother of Frank A. Gerolamo, III (Barbara) and Joanne McFarland (Tim), as well as the grand-mother of Anthony (Ginger), Peter and Michael. She was also predeceased by her siblings Amelia Murri, Mary Foderaro, Albert DiSandro and Rita Charleston, and leaves behind a large extended family and many friends. Family and friends may call at 9 A.M. Friday at Our Lady of the Assumption Church on Old Eagle School Road in Wayne. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 A.M. Int. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rose's memory may be made to Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls, 1000 West Lycoming Ave., Phila., PA 19140 - lfchs.org.
