GERMANO
ROSE (nee Ranelli)
June 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William "Bill" Germano. Devoted mother of Rachelle (Tom) Klemash and Elaine (Donnie) Flacco. Also survived by 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Long-time com-panion of Nick Renna. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing WEDNESDAY 8 until 9:30 A.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2531-35 S. Broad Street. Funeral Mass, 10 A.M., Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 11th and Jackson Sts. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem.
Published on Philly.com on June 9, 2019