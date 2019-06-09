Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
Resources
More Obituaries for ROSE GERMANO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSE (Ranelli) GERMANO

Notice Condolences Flowers

ROSE (Ranelli) GERMANO Notice
GERMANO
ROSE (nee Ranelli)


June 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William "Bill" Germano. Devoted mother of Rachelle (Tom) Klemash and Elaine (Donnie) Flacco. Also survived by 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Long-time com-panion of Nick Renna. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing WEDNESDAY 8 until 9:30 A.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2531-35 S. Broad Street. Funeral Mass, 10 A.M., Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 11th and Jackson Sts. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem.

Expressions of Sympathy
www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monti-Rago Funeral Home
Download Now