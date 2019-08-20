|
SR. ROSE IMMACULATE McHALE, IHM
Formerly DOROTHEA McHALE
On August 17, 2019. In addition to her IHM Community, she is survived by her brother John (Rita), many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grand-nephews. Predeceased by her parents John and Mary Rita Campbell McHale, siblings Peter (Sue), Margaret, Mary Anne and Virginia. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to her visitation from 8:30 - 10:15 A.M., Friday, August 23, 2019 at Camilla Hall, 100 Maxis Dr. Malvern, PA 19355; followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. will be in Immaculata Cem. Memorial contributions may be sent to Camilla Hall Nursing Home, c/o Mission Advance-ment, 230 IHM Dr. Malvern, PA 19355. Arr. By
DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY,
SMITH & BOYD F.H., INC.,
West Chester PA, 610-696-1181
www.DellaFH.com
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 20, 2019