Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
ROSE J. (Palumbo) COLARULO

ROSE J. (Palumbo) COLARULO
COLARULO
ROSE J. (nee Palumbo)
On April 8, 2019, of Washington Twp. NJ. Age 91. Wife of the late Anthony P. Mother of Dorothy Giannotti (Robert, Sr.), Anthony J. Colarulo, and William A. Colarulo, Sr. Grandmother of Robert, Jr., Daria (Thomas), Roseann, Anthony (Gina), Joseph, and William, Jr. (Corinne). Great-grandmother of 7.
Visitation Thursday 9:30 to 11 A.M., at Church of the Holy Family, 226 Hurffville Road, Sewell NJ. Mass 11:15 A.M. Interment St. Joseph's Cem., Chews Landing NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rose's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Reference tribute account #11609976

www.egizifuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 10, 2019
