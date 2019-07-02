Home

Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
2238-40 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 467-3838
ROSE M. (Canazaro) BARNES

ROSE M. (Canazaro) BARNES Notice
BARNES
ROSE M. (nee Canazaro)
Age 102, June 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Peter Barnes. Daughter of the late Joseph and Maria Theresa Canazaro. Sister of the late Anna, Conchetta, Joseph, Jr., Richard, Dominic, Theresa, Michael and Angelo (Duke). Survived by sister-in-law Katherine Jester; and many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Monday, July 8th, 9:00 to 10:15 A.M., at Queen of Peace Church, 820 N. Hills Avenue, Ardsley PA 19030. Funeral Mass to begin at 10:30 A.M. Internment private.

Published on Philly.com on July 2, 2019
