BONANNO
ROSE M.
Age 99, of West Chester, PA, and formerly of Aldan, on October 25th, 2019. Precious daughter of the late Vincenza "Jennie" (nee Catania) and Giuseppe Bonanno; beloved sister of the late Frank Bonanno; loving aunt of the late Janet Adams; survived by her devoted nephews Sam Acchione and Joseph Bonanno; her adoring nieces Stephanie Basso and Lisa Prinzo; and her cherished 12 great-nieces and nephews, along with many great-great-nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Wednesday, October 30th, from 9:30 A.M. to 10:45 A.M., with Funeral Mass to follow 11:00 A.M., ALL IN CHURCH, at Saints Peter and Paul Church, 1325 Boot Rd, West Chester, PA 19380. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to The American Macular Degeneration Foundation, PO Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515 would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 27, 2019