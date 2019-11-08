|
DOYLE
ROSE M. (nee Dunphy)
Age 73 of Hollywood, passed away peacefully in the presence of her family on November 5, 2019 after a brave fight with breast cancer. Rose was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Sr. "Clyde". She was Preceded in death by her parents Edward and Rose Dunphy; her brothers Edward, Joseph, John and Gerard; and her granddaughter Josephine. Beloved mother of Kevin (Stacie), Michael (Jane), John (Cathy), and Katie Mancini (Fred), Stepmother of Joseph Jr. (Carol). She was adored by her 11 Grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers Michael and Thomas and sisters Mary Hughes, Eilieen Shunk, Ann and Theresa. Born in Philadelphia in 1946 Rose attended St. Hughes Parish School and graduated from Little Flower High School. Rose loved singing in the St. Hilary's Choir, going to Shows and going Down the Shore. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and her lifelong friends. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Sunday, Nov. 10th from. 6 to 8 P.M. WILLIAM R. MAY FUNERAL HOME, 354 Easton Rd., Glenside, PA 19038. Another Viewing will be held at 9 A.M. on Monday, Nov. 11th at St. Hilary of Poitiers Church, 920 Susquehanna Rd., Rydal, PA 19046. Funeral Mass will follow at 10:00 A.M. Interment at Whitemarsh Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Breast Cancer Research Foundation 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036.
www.mayfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 8, 2019