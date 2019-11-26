Home

ROSE M. (Santoro) FRANCHETTI

ROSE M. (Santoro) FRANCHETTI Notice
FRANCHETTI
ROSE M. (nee Santoro)


Passed away on Nov. 23, 2019 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Franchetti; loving mother of Michael (Cathy), Thomas (Gabrielle), Rose Fredericks (Michael) and Denise Franchetti; cherished grandmother of 7 and great-grandmother of 2; dear sister of Anna Campione and the late Custer Santoro, Frances Visco and Julia Marchese. Relatives and friends are invited to Rose's Life Celebration Fri., Nov. 29, 2019, beginning at 9 A.M. at St. Albert the Great Church, 212 Welsh Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006, followed by her Memorial Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Rose's memory to St. Albert the Great Church, at the above address, would be appreciated.

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 26, 2019
