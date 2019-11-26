|
Passed away on Nov. 23, 2019 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Franchetti; loving mother of Michael (Cathy), Thomas (Gabrielle), Rose Fredericks (Michael) and Denise Franchetti; cherished grandmother of 7 and great-grandmother of 2; dear sister of Anna Campione and the late Custer Santoro, Frances Visco and Julia Marchese. Relatives and friends are invited to Rose's Life Celebration Fri., Nov. 29, 2019, beginning at 9 A.M. at St. Albert the Great Church, 212 Welsh Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006, followed by her Memorial Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Rose's memory to St. Albert the Great Church, at the above address, would be appreciated.
