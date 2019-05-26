Home

ROSE M. (Halpin) HERMAN

ROSE M. (Halpin) HERMAN Notice
HERMAN
ROSE M. (nee Halpin)
May 23, 1029. Wife of the late John J. Herman and mother of Mary Alice Boerckel (Jim), John Herman (Karen), Robert Herman (Marion) and Bunny Lodge (Bob); also survived by 10 grandchildren 8 great-grandchildren and sister of Thomas Halpin. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Tues. 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. at St. Martin of Tours Church, 5450 Roosevelt Blvd. Phila., PA 19124 and to her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. Our Lady of Grace Cem. In lieu of flowers contributions to the Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation Inc., 3610 W. Market St., Fairlawn, OH 44333 or St. Martin of Tours School, 5450 Roosevelt Blvd., Phila., Pa 19124.

(JOSEPH A. QUINN INC.)

Published on Philly.com on May 26, 2019
