RIZZI
ROSE M. (nee Lario)
Age 107, of The Evergreens in Moorestown, NJ passed away April 30, 2019. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Charles A. Rizzi in 2015. She is survived by her devoted family: daughter, Elaine Salvo (Sam) of Louisville, KY and son, Charles A. Rizzi, Jr. (Kathleen) of Voorhees; her grandchildren, Alison Cieslik (Vincent), Dennis Rizzi (Colleen) and David Salvo; 6 great grandchildren and her sister-in-law, Aileen Lario.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Monday 9:30-10:45 A.M. at Christ The King Church, 200 Windsor Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ where a Mass of Resurrection will follow at 11:00 A.M. Entomb-ment Calvary Mausoleum, Cherry Hill, NJ. Memorial donations may be made to The Evergreens, 309 Bridgeboro Road, Moorestown, NJ 08057.
Arrs. by EVOY-BANASZ FUNERAL HOME, Haddon Heights, NJ.
Published on Philly.com on May 2, 2019