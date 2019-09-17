|
MAGLIOCCO
ROSE (nee Modugno)
98, of Phila., PA and Longport, NJ passed away Sept. 16, 2019 at Royal Suites, Galloway, NJ. Beloved wife of the late John; loving mother of Rose Marie "Roe" and Joanne (Joe) Hamilton; grandmother of Colleen (Joe) Foderaro; great grandmother of Joseph, Natalie and Nadia; sister of Pauline Brigandi and predeceased by sisters Mary, Josephine and Frances and brothers Ray, Fred, Mike, Joe and Frank; also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was a longtime Democratic committee woman and Judge of Elections (1st Ward, 16th Division). Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral THURSDAY morning from 9:00 to 10:30 A.M. st Annunciation B.V.M. Church, 10th and Dickinson Sts. Funeral Mass to follow Viewing at 10:30 A.M. Entombment Holy Cross Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to R.N.S. Cancer and Heart Fund, 3 S. Newport Ave., Ventnor, NJ 08406.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 17, 2019