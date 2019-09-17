Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ROSE MAGLIOCCO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSE (Modugno) MAGLIOCCO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROSE (Modugno) MAGLIOCCO Notice
MAGLIOCCO
ROSE (nee Modugno)


98, of Phila., PA and Longport, NJ passed away Sept. 16, 2019 at Royal Suites, Galloway, NJ. Beloved wife of the late John; loving mother of Rose Marie "Roe" and Joanne (Joe) Hamilton; grandmother of Colleen (Joe) Foderaro; great grandmother of Joseph, Natalie and Nadia; sister of Pauline Brigandi and predeceased by sisters Mary, Josephine and Frances and brothers Ray, Fred, Mike, Joe and Frank; also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was a longtime Democratic committee woman and Judge of Elections (1st Ward, 16th Division). Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral THURSDAY morning from 9:00 to 10:30 A.M. st Annunciation B.V.M. Church, 10th and Dickinson Sts. Funeral Mass to follow Viewing at 10:30 A.M. Entombment Holy Cross Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to R.N.S. Cancer and Heart Fund, 3 S. Newport Ave., Ventnor, NJ 08406.


logo

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROSE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.