GILDEA
ROSE MARIE
Age 80 years; of Bryn Mawr, Pa. passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. She is the beloved sister of Eileen A. Gildea, and the late John, Patricia, and Anne Gildea. Also survived by many cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 9 A.M. to 9:55 A.M. and to her Mass of Christian Burial following at 10 A.M. both in Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, 31 Pennswood Rd., Bryn Mawr, Pa. 19010. Int. St. Denis Cem. In lieu of flowers an offering in Rose's name to The Shrine of the Miraculous Medal 500 East Chelten Ave. Phila., Pa. 19144 would be greatly appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 15, 2019