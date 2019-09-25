|
NECZYPOR
ROSE MARIE (nee Laurelli)
Of Phila., on Monday Sept. 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Stephen. She is survived by her five children, 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, Viewing to begin 9:30 A.M., at Resurrection of Our Lord Church, Castor Ave and Shelmire St. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cem., Bensalem, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Rose Marie's memory be made to the 'Steve Neczypor Foundation'
https://www.steveneczyporfoundation.org
www.fletchernasevich.com
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 25, 2019