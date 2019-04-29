|
RUDOLPH
ROSE R. (nee Nocito)
92 yrs.old, peacefully on April 26, 2019. Beloved wife for 69 yrs. to John N. Rudolph, Sr. Loving mother of John N. Rudolph, Jr. and Denise (Robert) Smith. Cherished grandmother of Zachary (Emily), Jonathan (Jamie) and Christopher Smith. Great grandmother of Beckett. Sister of George (Rita) Nocito; survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing in the Chapel Wednesday 9:45 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. in the Sacred Heart Chapel at IHM Parish, 819 Cathedral Rd. (Off Ridge Ave.) Phila, 19128. Int. Calvary Cem. Please send donations in Rose's name to Trustees of the U.of Penn. "ADC-PMC" c/o Penn Memory Center, 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Phila., PA 19104.
CLARE MCILVAINE MUNDY FH, INC.
215-482-8878
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 29, 2019