Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
7384 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128-3231
215-482-8878
Resources
More Obituaries for ROSE RUDOLPH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSE R. (Nocito) RUDOLPH

Notice Condolences Flowers

ROSE R. (Nocito) RUDOLPH Notice
RUDOLPH
ROSE R. (nee Nocito)
92 yrs.old, peacefully on April 26, 2019. Beloved wife for 69 yrs. to John N. Rudolph, Sr. Loving mother of John N. Rudolph, Jr. and Denise (Robert) Smith. Cherished grandmother of Zachary (Emily), Jonathan (Jamie) and Christopher Smith. Great grandmother of Beckett. Sister of George (Rita) Nocito; survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing in the Chapel Wednesday 9:45 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. in the Sacred Heart Chapel at IHM Parish, 819 Cathedral Rd. (Off Ridge Ave.) Phila, 19128. Int. Calvary Cem. Please send donations in Rose's name to Trustees of the U.of Penn. "ADC-PMC" c/o Penn Memory Center, 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Phila., PA 19104.
CLARE MCILVAINE MUNDY FH, INC.
215-482-8878
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now