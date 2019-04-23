|
|
SMERICK
ROSE
Age 105, of Phila, on April 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William J. and loving Aunt to Barbara Mills (Moylan), Edmunda D'Ambrosio and Neil Bruno. Family and friends are invited to Rose's Life Celebra-tion, from 10-11 A.M., Thurs-day, April 25th, at CRAFT/ GIVNISH OF ABINGTON, 1801 Old York at Old Welsh Rds. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111 would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 23, 2019