Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Denis Church
Havertown, PA
View Map
ROSE (Giangiulio) SPINELLI

ROSE (Giangiulio) SPINELLI Notice
SPINELLI
ROSE (nee Giangiulio)
Of Ardmore, on June 5, 2019. She is the wife of the late Anthony C. Spinelli; mother of Patricia Carfagno (Charles), Anthony C. Spinelli (Sherry), Lynn Schriver; grandmother of Stephanie, Tara, Chad, Jessica, Austin; great-grandmother of Nolan and Oliver. Family and friends may call 9 to 10:30 A.M., Monday, in THE FUNERAL HOME OF JOHN STRETCH, 236 East Eagle Rd., Havertown PA 19083, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial, 11 A.M., in St. Denis Church, Havertown. Interment St. Denis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Denis Church, 2401 St. Denis Lane, Havertown, PA 19083.

www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on June 7, 2019
