ROSE (Menna) UVA

ROSE (Menna) UVA Notice
UVA
ROSE (nee Menna)


Age 96, on March 6, 2019. Rose was a devoted and loving wife, daughter and sister and is now united in Heaven with her beloved husband, Benjamin Uva; her parents, Hon. Louis (Former Philadelphia City Commissioner) and Eleanor (nee Dougherty) Menna; and her siblings, Joseph, Louis Jr., Daniel Menna and Agnes Pellegrino. Rose is survived by a sister-in-law, Ethel Menna, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Rose was a longtime member of South Philadelphia and Delaware County Lioness Clubs and Order Sons of Italy.
Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING FRIDAY, March 15th, 9 A.M., at The Church of Our Lady of Fatima, 1 Fatima Drive, Secane, PA 19018, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 10, 2019
