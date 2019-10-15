|
LASPADA
ROSEANN A. (nee Sierzega)
Age 85, passed away peacefully on October 12, 2019. Devoted wife of Philip for 67 years. Loving mother of Joseph (Catherine) LaSpada and Susan (Domenic) Milillo. Beloved grandmother of Nicole. Daughter of the late Joseph and Antonina (nee Rzasa) Sierzega. Sister of Raymond Sierzega of Phoenixville, PA, and predeceased by 5 sisters and 4 brothers. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Rita White and Diane D'Ancona. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING THURSDAY, 10 A.M. at The Church of St. Richard's, 18th and Pollock Sts., followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in her memory to Vitas Inpatient Hospice Unit, 1300 Wolf St., Phila., PA 19148.
Expressions of Sympathy
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 15, 2019