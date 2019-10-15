Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
Resources
More Obituaries for ROSEANN LASPADA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSEANN A. (Sierzega) LASPADA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROSEANN A. (Sierzega) LASPADA Notice
LASPADA
ROSEANN A. (nee Sierzega)


Age 85, passed away peacefully on October 12, 2019. Devoted wife of Philip for 67 years. Loving mother of Joseph (Catherine) LaSpada and Susan (Domenic) Milillo. Beloved grandmother of Nicole. Daughter of the late Joseph and Antonina (nee Rzasa) Sierzega. Sister of Raymond Sierzega of Phoenixville, PA, and predeceased by 5 sisters and 4 brothers. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Rita White and Diane D'Ancona. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING THURSDAY, 10 A.M. at The Church of St. Richard's, 18th and Pollock Sts., followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in her memory to Vitas Inpatient Hospice Unit, 1300 Wolf St., Phila., PA 19148.

Expressions of Sympathy
www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROSEANN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monti-Rago Funeral Home
Download Now