|
|
LERTZMAN
ROSEANN T. (nee Galdi)
Age 64, Aug. 18, 2019. Beloved wife of Pasquale J. Lerro Jr., devoted mother of Roseann Baker, Joann Lerro and Toni Lerro, dear sister of Sandra Longmiller and Anthony Galdi, Jr.; also survived by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She is sadly missed by her cats. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Service Thursday eve. 7 to 9 P.M. at VINCENT GANGEMI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2232-40 S. Broad St. (at Wolf St.). Share condolences at:
www.gangemifuneralhome.net
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 20, 2019