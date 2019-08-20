Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
2238-40 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 467-3838
Resources
More Obituaries for ROSEANN LERTZMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSEANN T. LERTZMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROSEANN T. LERTZMAN Notice
LERTZMAN
ROSEANN T. (nee Galdi)


Age 64, Aug. 18, 2019. Beloved wife of Pasquale J. Lerro Jr., devoted mother of Roseann Baker, Joann Lerro and Toni Lerro, dear sister of Sandra Longmiller and Anthony Galdi, Jr.; also survived by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She is sadly missed by her cats. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Service Thursday eve. 7 to 9 P.M. at VINCENT GANGEMI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2232-40 S. Broad St. (at Wolf St.). Share condolences at:

www.gangemifuneralhome.net

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROSEANN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
Download Now