Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
ROSELLE (Kingsman) NUMEROF

ROSELLE (Kingsman) NUMEROF Notice
NUMEROF
ROSELLE (nee Kingsman)
March 3, 2019. Wife of the late Sidney; mother of Robert Numerof (Robert Shepard), and the late Brenda (David) Laigaie; grandmother of Grace and Jacob Laigaie. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Service 9:30 A.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. King David Memorial Park. A gathering will follow after burial at the Abramson Senior Care, 1425 Horsham Rd., North Wales, Pa. 19454. Shiva will be observed Tuesday 7 P.M. at the home of David Laigaie. Contributions in her memory may be made to The Germantown Jewish Centre, 400 W. Ellet St. Phila., Pa. 19119 or Abramson Senior Care.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 4, 2019
