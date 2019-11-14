Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Lownes Funeral Home
659 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
(610) 828-4430
ROSEMARIE (Green) GOLLHOFER Notice
GOLLHOFER
ROSEMARIE (nee Green)
On Nov. 12, 2019, of Lafayette Hill, formerly of Andorra and Pennsburg. Wife of the late Edward, devoted mother of Eddie Gollhofer (Tricia) and Mary Falso (Dominic), sister of Mary, Sheila and Eileen, grandmother of 4. Memorial Mass Saturday, Nov. 16th, 11 A.M. at St. Philip Neri Church, 437 Ridge Pk., Lafayette Hill. Visitation 10 to 11 A.M. at Church. Interment private. Memorial donations may be made to The , 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106.

www.lownes.com

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 14, 2019
