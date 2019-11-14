|
|
GOLLHOFER
ROSEMARIE (nee Green)
On Nov. 12, 2019, of Lafayette Hill, formerly of Andorra and Pennsburg. Wife of the late Edward, devoted mother of Eddie Gollhofer (Tricia) and Mary Falso (Dominic), sister of Mary, Sheila and Eileen, grandmother of 4. Memorial Mass Saturday, Nov. 16th, 11 A.M. at St. Philip Neri Church, 437 Ridge Pk., Lafayette Hill. Visitation 10 to 11 A.M. at Church. Interment private. Memorial donations may be made to The , 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106.
www.lownes.com
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 14, 2019