ROSEMARY ANN (DiTullio) PHILLIPS

ROSEMARY ANN (DiTullio) PHILLIPS Notice
PHILLIPS
ROSEMARY ANN (nee DiTullio)


March 4, 2019, age 64. Beloved wife of George E. Loving mother of William, Kristen (Roman) Giter and Kimberly. Devoted grandmother of Olivia Rose. Dear sister of Lucille (Ron) Kring and Richard (Maryann) DiTullio. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday eve 6-8 P.M. and Funeral Friday 9:30-10:45 A.M. at Our Lady of Calvary Church, 11024 Knights Rd. Funeral Mass 11 AM. Rite of Committal Saturday 10 A.M. at Calvary Cem., Conshohocken. Donations in Rosemary's name may be made to Multiple Myeloma Foundation,
www.myeloma.org.
To share a memory of Rosemary, please visit www.tjfluehr.com.


Published on Philly.com on Mar. 5, 2019
