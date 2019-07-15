Home

ROSEMARY "ROE" (Sateriale) D'ALESSANDRO- PANTONI

ROSEMARY "ROE" (Sateriale) D'ALESSANDRO- PANTONI Notice
D'ALESSANDRO- PANTONI
ROSEMARY "ROE" (nee Sateriale)


Age 87, of Lawrenceville, NJ, formerly of Southwest Philadel-phia, passed peacefully on July 12, 2019. Beloved wife of Amedio Pantoni and the late Ralph D'Alessandro. Survived by her loving children Linda R. Curto (The late James), Robert J. D'Alessandro (Debbie), and Joseph J. D'Alessandro (Theresa Hornung); also 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her brothers, Louis Baldino and Robert Sateriale. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Wednesday, July 17th 7 to 9 P.M. and Thursday Morning July 18th 8:30 to 9:45 A.M. at the DANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. at Divine Mercy Church (formerly Good Shepherd Church). Interment Ss Peter and Paul Cemetery.

www.Danjolell.com

Published on Philly.com on July 15, 2019
