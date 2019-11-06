|
THOMAS
ROSEMARY E. (nee Foster)
Of West Phila., and Elkins Park PA, passed away peacefully October 30, 2019 at the age of 91. Rosemary was a West Catholic Girls High School Class of 1946 graduate. She was married to the late Dr. Robert J. Thomas for 52 wonderful years. Rosemary is survived by her six loving children; Robert J. Jr. (Nancy), Dr. Joseph F. (Dorothy), Carol R. O'Tormey (Rick), Christopher P. (Lisa), James P., and Andrew F. (Diane). Rosemary leaves behind a loving family of twelve grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Rosemary volunteered her time at Independence National Park for more than thirty years and was a longtime volunteer of Emergency Aid. Rosemary was a longtime parishioner and active member of St. Helena's Catholic Church in Olney where she participated in the Mother's Club and Cub Scout Pack 109. She was also an active member of the Cardinal Dougherty Mother's Club. After moving to Elkins Park she was an active member of St. James Catholic Church.
Family and friends are invited to her Viewing at GEITNER/ GIVNISH OF OLNEY, 5th St. at Chelten Ave. (6230 N. 5th St.) Phila. from 7:00 - 9:00 P.M. on Friday, Nov. 8th. Rosemary's Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, Nov. 9th at 10:00 A.M. at St. James Roman Catholic Church (8320 Brookside Rd, Elkins Park, PA 19027) with Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. There will also be a public viewing before the mass at St. James Roman Catholic Church at 9:00 A.M. Flowers are graciously accepted to honor Rosemary and her love of flowers.
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 6, 2019