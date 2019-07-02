BRITT

ROSEMARY H. (Henry)

Age 89, of Bensalem, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Jefferson Health Torresdale, surrounded by her loving family. Born in South Philadelphia, Rosemary was a resident of Bensalem for 9 years and previously of Drexel Hill and Southwest Philly. She was a graduate of John W. Hallahan High School, Class of 1947. Rosemary was a longtime employee of Strawbridge and Clothier and retired after 25 years of service. She was a devoted wife, mother and "mom mom". Beloved wife of the late James J. Britt and grandmother of the late Matthew J. Stewart. She will be sadly missed by her devoted children: James T. Britt (Celeste), Ann Marie Baldree (the late John), Terrence Britt (Kathleen), Rosemary Stewart (James), and Juleen DePascale (Joseph). Sister of James Henry and sister-in-law of Marguerite Heflin. Rosemary is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Saturday, 10 A.M., St. Charles Borromeo Church, 1731 Hulmeville Road, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Rite of Committal Resurrection Cem., Bensalem. In lieu of flowers, memory contributions may be made to Lupus Foundation of America, 101 Greenwood Ave., Ste. 200, Jenkintown PA 19046 or . TOMLINSON FUNERAL HOME

