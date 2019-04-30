|
|
DiTARANTO
ROSEMARY J. (nee Kelly)
On April 25, 2017. Wife of the late Dr. Rocco DiTaranto; mother of James (Brenda) DiTaranto, Paul DiTaranto, Michael DiTaranto, and Maria (Tom) Johnson; sister of Tom Kelly, Joan Stout, and Margaret Ann Zugarek; grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 4.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Thursday, May 2nd, after 9:00 A.M. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 136 Saxer Avenue, Springfield, PA 19064 followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:00 A.M. Interment in SS Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. Memorial gifts may be made to the Maryknoll Sisters, P.O. Box 317, Mary-knoll, NY 10545. Arrs. by
KOVACS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
www.kovacsfuneralhomeinc.com
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 30, 2019