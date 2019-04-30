Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kovacs Funeral Home, Inc.
530 W. Woodland Ave
Springfield, PA 19064
610-544-3222
Viewing
Thursday, May 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
136 Saxer Avenue
Springfield, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
136 Saxer Avenue
Springfield, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROSEMARY DiTARANTO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSEMARY J. (Kelly) DiTARANTO

Notice Condolences Flowers

ROSEMARY J. (Kelly) DiTARANTO Notice
DiTARANTO
ROSEMARY J. (nee Kelly)
On April 25, 2017. Wife of the late Dr. Rocco DiTaranto; mother of James (Brenda) DiTaranto, Paul DiTaranto, Michael DiTaranto, and Maria (Tom) Johnson; sister of Tom Kelly, Joan Stout, and Margaret Ann Zugarek; grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 4.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Thursday, May 2nd, after 9:00 A.M. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 136 Saxer Avenue, Springfield, PA 19064 followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:00 A.M. Interment in SS Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. Memorial gifts may be made to the Maryknoll Sisters, P.O. Box 317, Mary-knoll, NY 10545. Arrs. by
KOVACS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

www.kovacsfuneralhomeinc.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now