ROSEMARY (Kelly) McCAFFERTY

ROSEMARY (Kelly) McCAFFERTY Notice
McCAFFERTY
ROSEMARY (nee Kelly)
Age 73, on November 28 ,2019 of Erdenheim formerly of Chestnut Hill. Beloved wife of James; much loved mother to James "Jamie" and Katie; devoted grandmother to Evie. Predeceased by her parents and brother Charlie. Relatives and friends may call at St. Genevieve Church, 1225 Bethlehem Pk., Flourtown, PA 19031, Thursday, December 5th at 9 A.M. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Interment will be private at Washington Crossing National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hallahan Alumnae Assoc., 311 N. 19th St., Rm. 311, Phila., PA 19103. (Jacob F. Ruth)
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 2, 2019
