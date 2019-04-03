Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
Resources
More Obituaries for ROSEMARY LOFTUS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSEMARY R. (Reilly) LOFTUS

Notice Condolences Flowers

ROSEMARY R. (Reilly) LOFTUS Notice
LOFTUS
ROSEMARY R. (nee Reilly)


Age 93 years, of Newtown Square PA, formerly of Havertown PA, passed away on March 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Loftus. Loving father of Thomas J. (Connie) Loftus and Kevin (Denise) Loftus. Sister of the late Marjorie Lynn and James Reilly. She is also survived by her 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday, April 4, 2019, from 9:30 to 10:45 A.M., and to her Mass of Christian Burial following at 11 A.M. both at Sacred Heart Church, Shelbourne and Manoa Rds., Havertown PA 19083. Int. St. Denis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, an offering in Mrs. Loftus' name to Main Line Home-care and Hospice Foundation, 240 N. Radnor-Chester Road, Suite 100, Radnor, PA 19087, would be greatly appreciated.

www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stretch Funeral Home
Download Now