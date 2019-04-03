|
LOFTUS
ROSEMARY R. (nee Reilly)
Age 93 years, of Newtown Square PA, formerly of Havertown PA, passed away on March 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Loftus. Loving father of Thomas J. (Connie) Loftus and Kevin (Denise) Loftus. Sister of the late Marjorie Lynn and James Reilly. She is also survived by her 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday, April 4, 2019, from 9:30 to 10:45 A.M., and to her Mass of Christian Burial following at 11 A.M. both at Sacred Heart Church, Shelbourne and Manoa Rds., Havertown PA 19083. Int. St. Denis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, an offering in Mrs. Loftus' name to Main Line Home-care and Hospice Foundation, 240 N. Radnor-Chester Road, Suite 100, Radnor, PA 19087, would be greatly appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 3, 2019