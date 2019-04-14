|
CZECHOWICZ
ROSEMARY T. (nee Boyle)
April 11, 2019. She was prede-ceased by her husbands William Kane and Chester Czechowicz; her son Robert Czechowicz, 2 daughters-in-law Lillian and Nancy Czechowicz. She is survived by 7 children: Bill Kane, Sr. (Patricia), Ed Kane (Janet), Jim Czechowicz (Josephine), Daniel Czechowicz (Emma), Joseph Czechowicz, Thomas Czechowicz (Joanne) and Patricia Sawka (Jim). Also survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass Tuesday, April 16th, 10 A.M. at the St. Francis Xavier Church (the Oratory), 2319 Green St., Phila., PA 19130. A Viewing will be held Monday Eve 7:00 to 9:00 P.M. and Tuesday morning 8:00 to 9:30 A.M. DINAN FUNERAL HOME, 1921-23 Spring Garden St., Phila. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to St. Francis Xavier Church at above church.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 14, 2019