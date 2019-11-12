|
GOLDENBERG
ROSLYN (nee Stern)
Nov. 10, 2019, of Plymouth Meeting, Pa, formerly of Broomall, Pa. Beloved wife of the late Jack. Devoted mother of Michael (Lisa) Goldenberg and Mitchell (Jane Feldgus) Goldenberg. Proud grandmother of Lauren (William) Newton, Jaclyn Goldenberg, Benjamin Goldenberg and Kate Goldenberg. Relatives and friends are invited to services Wednesday Nov. 13, 12:30 P.M. at JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPELS (WEST), 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall PA. Interment private. The family will return to the residence of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Goldenberg (4:30 P.M. Wednesday) and request that contributions in her memory may be made to the Jack Goldenberg Young Leadership Fund at Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 12, 2019