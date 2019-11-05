Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
ROSLYN N. MARKS Notice
MARKS
ROSLYN N.
Nov. 3, 2019, of Willingboro, NJ. Wife of the late Donald Marks. Mother of Michael (Mindy) Marks and Susan (John) Fallon. Grandmother of Lindsay, Emily, Kristen, Danielle, Caroline and Jack. Relatives and friends are invited Thursday beginning 10:30 A.M. to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc., 2001 Berlin Rd. Cherry Hill, NJ where funeral services will begin promptly at 11:00 A.M. Int. Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the home of Susan and John Fallon.
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 5, 2019
