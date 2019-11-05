|
MARKS
ROSLYN N.
Nov. 3, 2019, of Willingboro, NJ. Wife of the late Donald Marks. Mother of Michael (Mindy) Marks and Susan (John) Fallon. Grandmother of Lindsay, Emily, Kristen, Danielle, Caroline and Jack. Relatives and friends are invited Thursday beginning 10:30 A.M. to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc., 2001 Berlin Rd. Cherry Hill, NJ where funeral services will begin promptly at 11:00 A.M. Int. Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the home of Susan and John Fallon.
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 5, 2019