POLATNICK
ROSLYN (nee Stern)
On August 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Rubin; loving mother of Janice Kantor, Steven Polatnick, Felice (Ron) Smith, Bonnie (and the late Michael) Berman, David (Lynda) Polatnick; adored grandmother of Josh (Jamie), Jason, Samantha (Behren), Jonathan (Jen), Carly (Eric), Alexandra, Arianne, Zachary, and Daniele; cherished great grandmother of Ruben, Ari, and Latan. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Service Tuesday 11 A.M. precisely King David Memorial Park (Sec. Z-2). Shiva will be observed at the residence of Bonnie Berman. Contributions in her memory may be made to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 125 So. 9th St., Suite 202, Phila., Pa. 19107.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 26, 2019