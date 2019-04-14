Home

Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.
1724 East Lancaster Ave
Paoli, PA 19301
(610) 644-3540
ROSSMEISL CLAIRE MARIE (Burger) ROGALSKI

ROSSMEISL CLAIRE MARIE (Burger) ROGALSKI Notice
ROGALSKI ROSSMEISL
CLAIRE MARIE (nee Burger)


Age 84, of Media and formerly of Roxborough and Paoli, on April 12, 2019. Beloved wife of Ronald J. Rossmeisl and formerly of the late Eugene H. Rogalski. Loving mother of Michael (Leslie), Geralyn A. Ernst (Robert), Lisa G. Rogalski (Robert Yates) and Mark Rogalski (Kellyanne). Dear Grammy of Alex, Chris, Ryan, Jenna, Ian, Greg, Jared, Madison and Sarah. Also survived by her brother Robert Burger. Predeceased by her sister Regina Burger. Relatives and friends are invited to call Tuesday April 16th, after 10 A.M. at St. Norbert Church, 55 Leopard Rd., Paoli, PA 19301. Mass of Christian Burial is to be celebrated at 11 A.M. Interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Norbert Parish. Arrs. by
ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 14, 2019
