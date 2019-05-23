|
|
JONES
ROY J.
May 21, 2019, age 74 yrs. Beloved husband of the late Sandra (nee Labik). Devoted father of Tina Bridegam (Bob) and the late Roy J. Jr. Brother of Russell, Peggy Appleman, Joanne Stroup, Janet Gaffney and the late Ronald Jones (Marge). Grandfather of Ashley, Christopher, Roy J. III and Samantha. Also survived by 3 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to a Gathering Tuesday 9:30 to 11 A.M. HOLLEN FUNERAL HOME (Thomas J. Fluehr, F.D.), 3160 Grant Ave. (W. of Academy Rd.). Services 11 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cem.
Published on Philly.com on May 23, 2019