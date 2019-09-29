|
|
ROBERTS
ROY JOSEPH
Gwynedd PA, formerly Wynd-moor, September 15, 2019 at age 81. Born in Daytona Beach, FL, son of Frank and Celia Roberts. Survived by brother, Wayne (Mary). Predeceased by brothers, Toby and Richard (Jane). Husband of M. Jane (nee Sterne); father of Mark P. (Karen) and Steven C. (Karen); grandfather of Mia N., many nieces and nephews.
Raised in New Smyrna Beach, FL, B.A. Univ. of Fla, Masters in Industrial Psychology, Purdue Univ., worked for National Merit Scholarship in Ill., then National Analysts (Booz, Allen, Hamilton) Phila., later started Roy Roberts Research.
Roy, an avid reader, taught him-self and family to ski and sail, and enjoyed some DIY projects.
As a committeeman for the Springfield Twp. Democtratic Comm., he wrote biannual news-letters. Later in life, he enjoyed the gym and Tai Chi.
Memorial Service Saturday, Oct. 5, Foulkeways Auditorium, 1120 Meetinghouse Rd., Gwynedd, at 2 P.M. Contributions, in lieu of flowers, to Red Cross Hurricane Victims, Sierra Club, or .
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 29, 2019