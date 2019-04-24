PERAINO

ROY THOMAS

91, of Malvern, PA passed away on April 21, 2019. Roy was the loving husband for 70 years of Jean (nee Cannon) Peraino. He was born on March 13, 1928 in Phila., PA to the late Jennie (Nee DiLiberto) and the late Stephen Preno. Roy attended Villanova University and The Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and was awarded honorary doctorates from Villanova University and St. Joseph's University. He served in the Marine Corps in 1952. He had a successful career in the Banking industry, serving as Chairman and CEO of Continental Bank. Roy was the first person of Italian descent, the first Catholic and the youngest person to be named a bank president in the city of Philadelphia. He received many honors and awards recognizing his generosity in philanthropic causes. He served as a President of the Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce. Roy had a lifelong passion for golf and was a member of Overbook Golf Club as well as Sailfish Point Golf Club in Florida, where he and Jean resided for the last 35 years.

He was predeceased by 2 sisters: Josephine DiAntonio and Rose Cavacini. Surviving are 2 daughters: Jean (Dennis) Wasilewski and Kathy (Alan) Strubilla; 6 grandchildren: Dennis Wasilewski Jr, Christopher Wasilewski, Jessica Moretz, Sarah Friant, Elizabeth Marano, and Matthew Strubilla as well as 6 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is 1 brother: Gus Preno.

Relatives and friends may call on Thursday April 25th from 6-8 P.M. at ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1724 E. Lancaster Ave. Paoli, PA and again on Friday April 26th at St. Patrick's Church, 104 Channing Ave., Malvern, PA 1030-1130 A.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 1130 A.M. Interment to follow at Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA.

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 24, 2019